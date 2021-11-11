Insider Selling: PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) Chairman Sells $449,600.00 in Stock

PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson sold 10,000 shares of PRA Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $449,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ PRAA opened at $44.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.17. PRA Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.78 and a 52-week high of $48.13.

Get PRA Group alerts:

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.05). PRA Group had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $263.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that PRA Group, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRAA. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 493.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 32.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 260.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 21.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PRA Group in the second quarter valued at about $101,000.

Separately, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on PRA Group from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday.

PRA Group Company Profile

PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.