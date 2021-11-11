Insider Selling: PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) Chairman Sells $449,600.00 in Stock

PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson sold 10,000 shares of PRA Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $449,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ PRAA opened at $44.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.17. PRA Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.78 and a 52-week high of $48.13.
PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.05). PRA Group had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $263.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that PRA Group, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.
Separately, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on PRA Group from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday.
PRA Group Company Profile
PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.
