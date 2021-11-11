Insider Selling: Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) CEO Sells 600 Shares of Stock

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $84,006.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ QLYS opened at $137.67 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.40. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 75.23 and a beta of 0.67. Qualys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.75 and a 12-month high of $148.84.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.39. Qualys had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 18.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QLYS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Qualys by 23.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,302,000 after purchasing an additional 46,875 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Qualys during the first quarter worth approximately $333,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Qualys by 1.9% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,202 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Qualys during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Qualys by 5.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 212,431 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,258,000 after purchasing an additional 10,855 shares in the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on QLYS. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a report on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Qualys from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Qualys from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Loop Capital lowered Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Qualys from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.60.

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

