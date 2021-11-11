Insider Selling: Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) CFO Sells 6,221 Shares of Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 6,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total transaction of $353,850.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 1st, Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 6,500 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $384,800.00.

RUN stock opened at $53.96 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.17. Sunrun Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.42 and a fifty-two week high of $100.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of -49.50 and a beta of 2.08.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a negative return on equity of 0.54%. The firm had revenue of $438.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Sunrun’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RUN shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Sunrun from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sunrun presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.91.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in Sunrun by 48.0% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 160,525 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,954,000 after buying an additional 52,050 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in Sunrun by 34.9% during the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 388,325 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $21,661,000 after buying an additional 100,459 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Sunrun by 21.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 96,428 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,379,000 after buying an additional 16,764 shares during the period. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sunrun during the second quarter worth $1,205,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Sunrun by 42.4% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 48,671 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after buying an additional 14,499 shares during the period. 93.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sunrun Company Profile

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

