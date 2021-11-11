Insider Selling: Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) CEO Sells 35,000 Shares of Stock

Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.29, for a total transaction of $3,055,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

TRNS opened at $92.58 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.58 and its 200-day moving average is $62.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Transcat, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.00 and a 1-year high of $96.49. The company has a market cap of $696.11 million, a P/E ratio of 60.12, a PEG ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.76.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Transcat had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 15.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Transcat, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

TRNS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Transcat from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Transcat from $73.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Transcat from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.21.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRNS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of Transcat by 157.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Transcat by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,761 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Transcat by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 125,792 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,173,000 after acquiring an additional 9,068 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Transcat by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,890 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Transcat in the 1st quarter valued at $305,000. Institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

Transcat Company Profile

Transcat, Inc engages in provision of calibration and laboratory instrument services. It operates through the Service and Distribution segments. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualifications, preventive maintenance, consulting, and other related services. The Distribution segment distributes professional grade test, measurement, and control instrumentation.

