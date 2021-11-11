Insider Selling: Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Director Sells $238,760.00 in Stock

Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Director Francis M. Scricco sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.38, for a total value of $238,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ VC opened at $119.23 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.87. Visteon Co. has a twelve month low of $91.61 and a twelve month high of $147.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.43 and a beta of 2.05.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. Visteon had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 1.01%. The firm had revenue of $631.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $647.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Visteon Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

VC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $116.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Barclays upgraded Visteon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of Visteon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Visteon from $120.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Visteon from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.91.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VC. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Visteon by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Visteon by 4.5% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Visteon by 3.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Visteon by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Visteon by 0.4% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 39,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

