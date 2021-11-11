Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Shares Sold by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 45.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,012 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,396 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ValueAct Holdings L.P. raised its stake in Insight Enterprises by 158.5% during the 2nd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 2,843,690 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $284,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743,690 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Insight Enterprises by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 668,514 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,790,000 after acquiring an additional 122,291 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth $12,045,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Insight Enterprises by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,874,433 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $387,483,000 after acquiring an additional 98,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 13D Management LLC acquired a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth $7,452,000.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

Shares of Insight Enterprises stock opened at $104.76 on Thursday. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.28 and a 1 year high of $107.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.37.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NSIT. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

In related news, insider Rachael Ann Bertrandt Crump sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.26, for a total transaction of $145,890.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,576.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 1,000 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $97,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,732 shares of company stock worth $1,773,797. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

Featured Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.