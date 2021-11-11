Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.610-$0.810 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.750. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Insperity also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.250-$4.460 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NSP. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Insperity from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Insperity from $116.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $116.90.

NSP stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $120.13. The stock had a trading volume of 759 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,993. Insperity has a 52-week low of $75.24 and a 52-week high of $129.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $113.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.50.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 156.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Insperity will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.02%.

In related news, CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 2,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.18, for a total transaction of $265,945.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total transaction of $1,650,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,129 shares of company stock valued at $13,377,886 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Insperity stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,138 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.28% of Insperity worth $9,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

