Insured Finance Price Tops $0.0983 (INFI)

Insured Finance (CURRENCY:INFI) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 11th. One Insured Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0983 or 0.00000151 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Insured Finance has traded up 42% against the dollar. Insured Finance has a total market cap of $2.98 million and $106,599.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001537 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001867 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.43 or 0.00074512 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.08 or 0.00073975 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.91 or 0.00096786 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,709.13 or 0.07244748 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65,048.30 or 1.00073274 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00020205 BTC.

Insured Finance Profile

Insured Finance launched on January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,369,525 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

Buying and Selling Insured Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insured Finance directly using US dollars.

