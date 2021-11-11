Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) PT Lowered to $36.00 at Piper Sandler

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $43.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 30.48% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on INTA. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Intapp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Intapp from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Intapp in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Intapp in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Intapp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.90.

Shares of INTA stock opened at $27.59 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.10. Intapp has a 12-month low of $22.50 and a 12-month high of $40.91.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.31. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intapp will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INTA. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Intapp in the second quarter valued at $416,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Intapp in the second quarter valued at $4,200,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intapp in the second quarter valued at $538,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Intapp in the second quarter valued at $1,470,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc purchased a new position in shares of Intapp in the second quarter valued at $6,300,000.

Intapp Company Profile

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of a professional services firm's client and engagement lifecycle.

