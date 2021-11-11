Integral Health Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 70,000 AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN)

Integral Health Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 70,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,513,000. Integral Health Asset Management LLC owned about 0.17% of AxoGen as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in AxoGen by 9.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,173 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 7,386 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of AxoGen by 26.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 99,483 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 20,734 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AxoGen in the second quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of AxoGen by 112,350.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,245 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 11,235 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of AxoGen by 114.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 994,568 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,493,000 after purchasing an additional 531,628 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AXGN. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down previously from $25.00) on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

NASDAQ AXGN traded down $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $12.68. 1,968 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,413. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.12. The company has a market cap of $524.91 million, a P/E ratio of -19.30 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. AxoGen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.55 and a 1-year high of $23.94.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 21.59% and a negative return on equity of 21.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AxoGen, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AxoGen

AxoGen, Inc engages in the development and market of surgical solutions for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair. It also provides products and education to improve surgical treatment algorithms for peripheral nerve damage or discontinuity. The firm’s products include avance nerve graft, axoguard nerve connector, axoguard nerve protector, avive soft tissue membrane, acroval neurosensory and motor testing system, and axotouch two-point discriminator.

