Integral Health Asset Management LLC Has $6.94 Million Stock Holdings in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

Integral Health Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Fate Therapeutics comprises approximately 1.9% of Integral Health Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Integral Health Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Fate Therapeutics worth $6,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Redmile Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 2.6% in the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 12,957,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,068,323,000 after buying an additional 327,485 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,570,681 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $657,060,000 after buying an additional 95,144 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 14.2% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,483,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $649,458,000 after buying an additional 928,556 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG boosted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 18.3% during the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,613,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $226,829,000 after purchasing an additional 404,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 3.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,054,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $178,314,000 after purchasing an additional 71,350 shares during the last quarter. 97.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

FATE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised Fate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fate Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.25.

NASDAQ FATE traded down $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $56.26. The company had a trading volume of 12,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,903. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.66 and a beta of 1.52. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.05 and a 1-year high of $121.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.63 and its 200-day moving average is $75.25.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $14.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 359.66% and a negative return on equity of 28.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.36) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Cindy Tahl sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $2,941,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total transaction of $1,806,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 122,934 shares of company stock valued at $8,031,749. Company insiders own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

Recommended Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FATE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE).

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.