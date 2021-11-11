Integral Health Asset Management LLC Makes New $5.91 Million Investment in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Integral Health Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 40,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,912,000. Agilent Technologies comprises about 1.6% of Integral Health Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Several brokerages have recently commented on A. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.18.

Shares of NYSE:A traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $159.16. 8,911 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,621,063. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.78, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $162.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.11. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.19 and a twelve month high of $179.57.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 26.12%. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a dividend of $0.194 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.38%.

In related news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $1,490,986.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

