Integral Health Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Integral Health Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 27,000 shares during the quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $2,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth $33,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 142.7% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

NASDAQ BMRN traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $81.46. 19,490 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,163,312. The stock has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,019.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 4.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.99. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.59 and a 1 year high of $92.57.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $408.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.29 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 2.02% and a net margin of 0.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Research analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BMRN shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.39.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 2,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total transaction of $201,590.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

See Also: What does EPS mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN).

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.