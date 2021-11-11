Integral Health Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Integral Health Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,333,000. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals accounts for about 2.8% of Integral Health Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in REGN. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $1,140,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 284,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $134,872,000 after purchasing an additional 11,724 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 77.7% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:REGN traded down $3.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $618.98. The company had a trading volume of 4,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,478. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $441.00 and a 1-year high of $686.62. The firm has a market cap of $66.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $610.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $577.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.16.
In other news, Director George L. Sing sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $310,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,063 shares in the company, valued at $29,179,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.49, for a total value of $56,949.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 240,345 shares of company stock valued at $156,290,140 over the last three months. 10.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on REGN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $571.00 to $617.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Benchmark downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $725.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $629.00 to $679.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $699.24.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.
Featured Article: Balanced Fund
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN).
Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.