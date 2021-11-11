Integral Health Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Integral Health Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,333,000. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals accounts for about 2.8% of Integral Health Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in REGN. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $1,140,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 284,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $134,872,000 after purchasing an additional 11,724 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 77.7% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:REGN traded down $3.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $618.98. The company had a trading volume of 4,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,478. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $441.00 and a 1-year high of $686.62. The firm has a market cap of $66.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $610.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $577.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.16.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $5.56. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.38% and a net margin of 51.65%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.68 earnings per share. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 58.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director George L. Sing sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $310,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,063 shares in the company, valued at $29,179,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.49, for a total value of $56,949.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 240,345 shares of company stock valued at $156,290,140 over the last three months. 10.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on REGN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $571.00 to $617.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Benchmark downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $725.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $629.00 to $679.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $699.24.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

Featured Article: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.