InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) Insider Sells $141,500.00 in Stock

InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) insider Eeva K. Hakoranta sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $141,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of IDCC stock opened at $71.19 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.81 and a 200 day moving average of $71.11. InterDigital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.88 and a 52 week high of $85.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.79, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $143.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.27 million. InterDigital had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that InterDigital, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 12th. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 137.26%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IDCC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of InterDigital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of InterDigital in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDCC. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in InterDigital in the 1st quarter worth about $561,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of InterDigital by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,019,153 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $64,746,000 after purchasing an additional 85,392 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of InterDigital by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 91,794 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,824,000 after purchasing an additional 22,922 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP grew its stake in shares of InterDigital by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 17,805 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 8,602 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of InterDigital during the 1st quarter valued at about $316,000. Institutional investors own 82.19% of the company’s stock.

InterDigital, Inc engages in the design and development of technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications, and capabilities. It focuses on mobile technology and devices, which includes cellular wireless technology, Internet of Things, technology, video coding & transmission, sensor and sensor fusion technology.

