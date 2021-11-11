International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) PT Set at GBX 180 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

IAG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.81) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 195 ($2.55) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.61) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.81) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 210 ($2.74).

Shares of LON IAG opened at GBX 173.54 ($2.27) on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 166.92 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 178.76. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 1 year low of GBX 106.15 ($1.39) and a 1 year high of GBX 222.10 ($2.90). The firm has a market capitalization of £8.61 billion and a PE ratio of -2.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,163.13.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

