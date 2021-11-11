InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) Given New C$20.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Get InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

OTCMKTS IIPZF opened at $14.82 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.30. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $10.40 and a 52-week high of $14.82.

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the acquisition and ownership of properties. It focuses on investment in residential multi-family producing properties and possession of additional and accretive properties. The company was founded on October 10, 2006 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

See Also: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.