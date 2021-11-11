Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Given New C$20.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.11% from the stock’s current price.

IIP.UN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James set a C$20.25 price objective on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$20.25 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.75 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.75 to C$18.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$19.56.

Shares of TSE IIP.UN opened at C$17.84 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$17.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$16.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.22, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.05. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$12.96 and a 1-year high of C$18.64. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.66.

In other Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust news, Director Paul Bouzanis sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.50, for a total transaction of C$1,225,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 305,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,352,007.50.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

