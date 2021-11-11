Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Stake Boosted by Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 19.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,857 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 18.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,015,021 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,928,723,000 after buying an additional 1,274,405 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Intuit by 1,180.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,189,256 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $582,938,000 after buying an additional 1,096,374 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Intuit by 48,992.8% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 835,068 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 833,367 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in Intuit during the 2nd quarter valued at $146,557,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 268.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 407,091 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $199,544,000 after acquiring an additional 296,491 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on INTU. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $490.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Intuit from $510.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Edward Jones initiated coverage on Intuit in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Intuit from $525.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $557.91.

INTU stock opened at $603.98 on Thursday. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $337.72 and a 1-year high of $631.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $571.26 and its 200-day moving average is $514.11. The firm has a market cap of $165.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.07.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.38. Intuit had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 21.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.32%.

In related news, EVP Gregory N. Johnson sold 14,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.43, for a total value of $8,199,718.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,693.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.26, for a total value of $907,377.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,895.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,736 shares of company stock valued at $33,491,613 over the last three months. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Intuit

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

