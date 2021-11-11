Invacare (NYSE:IVC) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Invacare Corporation is a leading manufacturer and distributor in its markets for medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. At its core, the company designs, manufactures and distributes medical devices that help people to move, breathe, rest and perform essential hygiene. The company provides clinically complex medical device solutions for congenital (e.g., cerebral palsy, muscular dystrophy, spina bifida), acquired (e.g., stroke, spinal cord injury, traumatic brain injury, post-acute recovery, pressure ulcers) and degenerative (e.g., ALS, multiple sclerosis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), elderly, bariatric) ailments. The company’s products are important parts of care for people with a wide range of challenges, from those who are active and involved in work or school each day and may need additional mobility or respiratory support, to those who are cared for in residential care settings, at home and in rehabilitation centers. “

IVC has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Invacare from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Invacare from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th.

Shares of NYSE IVC opened at $4.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.04 million, a P/E ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.08. Invacare has a 1 year low of $4.02 and a 1 year high of $10.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $224.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.27 million. Invacare had a negative net margin of 6.05% and a negative return on equity of 10.50%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Invacare will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Invacare by 859.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,550 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Invacare in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Invacare in the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Invacare in the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invacare in the second quarter valued at about $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

Invacare Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. It focuses on medical device solutions for congenital, acquired, and degenerative ailments. The firm operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The company was founded by Aaron Malachi Mixon III in 1979 and is headquartered in Elyria, OH.

