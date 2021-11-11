Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) Sees Large Volume Increase

Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 13,684 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 293,275 shares.The stock last traded at $68.52 and had previously closed at $68.88.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.03.

Get Invesco China Technology ETF alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco China Technology ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Invesco China Technology ETF by 102.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339 shares during the period. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Invesco China Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,365,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Invesco China Technology ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 246,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,202,000 after purchasing an additional 19,127 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco China Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,595,000.

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

Recommended Story: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco China Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco China Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.