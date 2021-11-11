Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) Shares Purchased by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) by 140.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,615 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,359 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF were worth $3,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PDP. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $874,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $458,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 197,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,847,000 after purchasing an additional 34,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDP opened at $98.06 on Thursday. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.43 and a fifty-two week high of $101.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.65.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

