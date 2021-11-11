Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF) Stock Position Boosted by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF) by 12.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 813,692 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,997 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF were worth $39,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 1,041.9% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 91,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 83,299 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 76,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after purchasing an additional 23,957 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,107,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $810,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 107.7% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 27,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 14,218 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PXF opened at $48.36 on Thursday. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a twelve month low of $38.54 and a twelve month high of $50.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.04 and a 200-day moving average of $48.32.

