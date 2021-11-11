Invesco Ltd. Buys 161,341 Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 676,834 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 161,341 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.26% of Signature Bank worth $166,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Signature Bank by 176.8% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Signature Bank by 111.7% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBNY opened at $315.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Signature Bank has a twelve month low of $96.48 and a twelve month high of $328.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $287.39 and its 200 day moving average is $260.85.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.16. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 37.52%. The company had revenue of $512.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 14.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is 16.06%.

A number of research firms recently commented on SBNY. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Signature Bank from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Signature Bank from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on Signature Bank from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James increased their price target on Signature Bank from $337.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price target on Signature Bank from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Signature Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $307.53.

Signature Bank Profile

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

