Invesco Ltd. Increases Position in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 900,040 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,555 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 3.30% of Inspire Medical Systems worth $173,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INSP. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $116,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 693.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the second quarter worth $137,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 11.8% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INSP shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $238.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Inspire Medical Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.83.

In other news, Director Georgia Melenikiotou sold 566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total value of $120,116.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,116.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INSP stock opened at $269.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -154.70 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 7.61 and a quick ratio of 7.14. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.18 and a 1-year high of $286.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $251.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.41.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.23. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 23.45% and a negative return on equity of 21.11%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

