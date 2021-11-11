Invesco Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 266.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,201,136 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 873,251 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $170,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Eagle Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Eagle Materials by 501.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Eagle Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $161,000. 94.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EXP opened at $158.11 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $143.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.33. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.04 and a 52 week high of $164.32. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.02. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The firm had revenue of $509.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 12.18%.

In related news, EVP James H. Graass sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.03, for a total transaction of $1,590,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James H. Graass sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.54, for a total transaction of $921,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,831 shares of company stock valued at $7,977,119 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.50.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

