Invesco Ltd. Sells 2,695,636 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 28.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,652,387 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,695,636 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 2.05% of Juniper Networks worth $181,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,061 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,891 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 110,224 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,792,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 139,893 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,542,000 after acquiring an additional 7,557 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,977,000. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,004,000. 92.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JNPR opened at $31.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.56, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.89. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.08 and a 1 year high of $32.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.97.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 177.78%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JNPR. TheStreet upgraded Juniper Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Wolfe Research raised Juniper Networks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, MKM Partners raised Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $173,982.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William Stensrud sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $626,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,110 shares of company stock worth $1,150,439 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises.

