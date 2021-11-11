Invesco Ltd. Sells 28,055 Shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) by 1.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,566,123 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 28,055 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.06% of Cryoport worth $161,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Cryoport by 108,830.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,893 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 10,883 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in Cryoport by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 55,464 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after buying an additional 2,847 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Cryoport by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,344 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Cryoport by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,631 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Cryoport during the 2nd quarter valued at $283,000.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CYRX. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Cryoport from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Roth Capital lowered Cryoport from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cryoport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cryoport in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Cryoport from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cryoport presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.75.

CYRX opened at $77.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 9.66 and a current ratio of 9.99. Cryoport, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.02 and a 52-week high of $86.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of -43.04 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.86.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). Cryoport had a negative net margin of 12.57% and a positive return on equity of 2.67%. The business had revenue of $56.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Cryoport’s quarterly revenue was up 407.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cryoport news, Director Daniel M. Hancock sold 574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.18, for a total value of $38,561.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,403.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Stefanovich sold 49,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.70, for a total value of $3,379,448.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 431,709 shares of company stock worth $26,669,286 over the last 90 days. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

