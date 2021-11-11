Invesco Ltd. Sells 46,289 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 970,314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 46,289 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Seagen were worth $153,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SGEN. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SGEN has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Seagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $188.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Seagen from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Seagen from $196.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Seagen from $167.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Seagen from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.67.

In other Seagen news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 658 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total value of $101,693.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 40,232 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $7,442,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 191,675 shares of company stock valued at $33,298,639. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Seagen stock opened at $180.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $167.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.71. Seagen Inc. has a one year low of $133.20 and a one year high of $202.60. The stock has a market cap of $33.01 billion, a PE ratio of -97.57 and a beta of 0.80.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($1.05). Seagen had a negative net margin of 19.06% and a negative return on equity of 9.88%. The business had revenue of $424.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post -3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

