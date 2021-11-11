Invesco MSCI Green Building ETF (NYSEARCA:GBLD) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Shares of Invesco MSCI Green Building ETF (NYSEARCA:GBLD) dropped 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $24.06 and last traded at $24.06. Approximately 1,345 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 3,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.28.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.92.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Invesco MSCI Green Building ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco MSCI Green Building ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco MSCI Green Building ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $502,000.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco MSCI Green Building ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco MSCI Green Building ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.