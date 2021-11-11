Invesco Municipal Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:VKQ)

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0524 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.
Invesco Municipal Trust has decreased its dividend by 17.6% over the last three years.
NYSE:VKQ opened at $13.42 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.61. Invesco Municipal Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.38 and a fifty-two week high of $14.15.
Invesco Municipal Trust Company Profile
Invesco Municipal Trust operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on July 19, 1991 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
Further Reading: Inverted Yield Curve
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.