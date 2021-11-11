Invesco Municipal Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:VKQ)

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0524 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

Invesco Municipal Trust has decreased its dividend by 17.6% over the last three years.

Get Invesco Municipal Trust alerts:

NYSE:VKQ opened at $13.42 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.61. Invesco Municipal Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.38 and a fifty-two week high of $14.15.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Invesco Municipal Trust stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 578,295 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 20,123 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.05% of Invesco Municipal Trust worth $7,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.65% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Municipal Trust Company Profile

Invesco Municipal Trust operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on July 19, 1991 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Further Reading: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.