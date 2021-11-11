Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:VPV)

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 5.9% over the last three years.

Shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $13.47 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.36. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $12.07 and a 1-year high of $13.80.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,011 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.74% of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust worth $2,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.08% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

