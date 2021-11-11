Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) Shares Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 40.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 122,108 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,939 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $5,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPHD. Axiom Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 32,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 8,904 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 49.0% during the second quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 214,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,443,000 after acquiring an additional 70,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at about $238,000.

NYSEARCA:SPHD opened at $43.76 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $34.83 and a 1 year high of $46.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.13.

