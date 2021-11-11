Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0538 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has decreased its dividend payment by 19.4% over the last three years.

Get Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals alerts:

Shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals stock opened at $13.67 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.95. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a twelve month low of $12.64 and a twelve month high of $14.36.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 354,150 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.65% of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals worth $4,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.38% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Company Profile

Invesco Trust For Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide common shareholders with a high level of current income exempt from federal income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on January 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.