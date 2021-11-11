Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:VTN)

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0478 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has decreased its dividend payment by 20.2% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:VTN opened at $13.61 on Thursday. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has a 52-week low of $12.24 and a 52-week high of $14.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.64.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,862 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,291 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.74% of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals worth $1,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 15.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Company Profile

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals operates as a non-diversified, closed-end investment company. It intends to provide common shareholders with current income exempt from federal as well as from New York State and New York City income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital.

