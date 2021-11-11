Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB)

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 27,919 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,567% compared to the average daily volume of 1,675 call options.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Seres Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $77,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 14.4% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 559.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Seres Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 90.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on MCRB. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $42.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.83.

Seres Therapeutics stock opened at $8.27 on Thursday. Seres Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.41 and a 1-year high of $38.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 4.00. The stock has a market cap of $758.52 million, a PE ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 3.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.10.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

