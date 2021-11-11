Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK)

Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 6,571 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,407% compared to the average volume of 436 call options.

OSK stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $115.32. The company had a trading volume of 497,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,013. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.76. The company has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.05. Oshkosh has a twelve month low of $72.08 and a twelve month high of $137.47.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.12. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Oshkosh will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. This is a boost from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is presently 19.35%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Oshkosh by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 304,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,146,000 after purchasing an additional 17,628 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 244,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,009,000 after purchasing an additional 96,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,389,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

OSK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $148.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $141.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oshkosh has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.93.

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

