INVO Bioscience (INVO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 15th. Analysts expect INVO Bioscience to post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter.

INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. INVO Bioscience had a negative net margin of 690.33% and a negative return on equity of 333.98%. The company had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.21 million. On average, analysts expect INVO Bioscience to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ INVO traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.24. 10 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 609,695. INVO Bioscience has a 1 year low of $2.90 and a 1 year high of $12.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.92 million, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of -0.99.

In other INVO Bioscience news, CFO Andrea Goren purchased 30,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.26 per share, with a total value of $99,997.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 7.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

INVO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of INVO Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of INVO Bioscience from $5.75 to $5.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

INVO Bioscience Company Profile

INVO BioScience, Inc focuses on the creation of treatment options for patients diagnosed with infertility. It offers a patented medical device that is used for infertility treatment under the name INVOcell. The company was founded by Kathleen Karloff and Claude Ranoux on January 5, 2007 and is headquartered in Sarasota, FL.

