IOST Price Hits $0.0487 (IOST)

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 11th. In the last week, IOST has traded 10.4% lower against the dollar. IOST has a market capitalization of $882.21 million and $171.52 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IOST coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0487 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get IOST alerts:

Solana (SOL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $241.22 or 0.00371242 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.93 or 0.00055300 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001539 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $146.45 or 0.00225391 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000530 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00011253 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.95 or 0.00092268 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

IOST Profile

IOST (IOST) is a (PoB) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 18,099,719,631 coins. The official message board for IOST is medium.com/@iostoken . The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for IOST is iost.io . IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users a way to exchange online services and digital goods. I also enables developers to deploy large scale dApps. IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS' platform. Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour. “

Buying and Selling IOST

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IOST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IOST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IOST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.