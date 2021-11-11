Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $26.32

Isabella Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:ISBA)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.32 and traded as high as $27.40. Isabella Bank shares last traded at $27.40, with a volume of 2,027 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have commented on ISBA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Isabella Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Isabella Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.43 and its 200 day moving average is $24.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.89 million and a PE ratio of 16.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Isabella Bank had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 6.36%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Isabella Bank Co. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 27th. Isabella Bank’s payout ratio is currently 62.79%.

Isabella Bank Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ISBA)

Isabella Bank Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Isabella Bank. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, direct deposits, cash management services, mobile and internet banking, electronic bill pay services, and automated teller machines.

