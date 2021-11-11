iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:IXUS) Stock Price Down 1%

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:IXUS) shares dropped 1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $73.11 and last traded at $73.20. Approximately 1,630,373 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 1,626,882 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.97.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.12.

