iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) is Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s 7th Largest Position

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lessened its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 70,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 502 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF comprises about 2.5% of Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $7,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 168.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 301.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $107.55 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $108.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.32. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $107.50 and a one year high of $110.32.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.019 per share. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st.

iShares MBS ETF Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Recommended Story: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.