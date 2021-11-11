iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,889 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,699,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $534,941,000 after acquiring an additional 28,294 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $472,358,000. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,778,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $208,376,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,059,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $168,745,000 after acquiring an additional 181,255 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 351.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,298,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789,532 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.63% of the company’s stock.

EEM opened at $50.98 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.74. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $47.54 and a 1-year high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

