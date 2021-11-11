iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $24.52

Shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.52 and last traded at $24.51, with a volume of 618316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.28.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.63 and a 200-day moving average of $23.48.

Get iShares MSCI Singapore ETF alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,841,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,804,000 after purchasing an additional 596,828 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 697,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,222,000 after purchasing an additional 5,970 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 692,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,776,000 after purchasing an additional 74,644 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 346,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,055,000 after purchasing an additional 30,093 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 320,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,289,000 after purchasing an additional 135,497 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Singapore Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund (ETF). The Funds seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Singapore Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

Further Reading: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Singapore ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Singapore ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.