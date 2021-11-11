iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Holdings Lessened by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 713,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,141 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Comerica Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.58% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $176,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWB. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 286.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,734,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,673 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,782,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,722,000 after purchasing an additional 938,813 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 3,116,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,409,000 after purchasing an additional 629,980 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,492,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,814,000 after purchasing an additional 478,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,707,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,786,000 after purchasing an additional 272,454 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWB traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $261.39. 48,824 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 643,873. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $196.76 and a 52 week high of $264.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $252.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.65.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

