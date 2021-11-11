iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Bought by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 417,853 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,724 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $61,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,214,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,966,000 after buying an additional 334,968 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,566,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,111,000 after buying an additional 1,251,938 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,631,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,488,000 after purchasing an additional 37,849 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,618,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,884,000 after purchasing an additional 42,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,070,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,086,000 after purchasing an additional 53,322 shares during the last quarter.

IVE stock opened at $154.17 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $119.74 and a 52 week high of $155.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $150.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.29.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

