iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 890,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 84,195 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for 0.6% of Comerica Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $95,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000. First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000.

IJR traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $119.73. 39,009 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,057,210. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $112.14. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.84 and a fifty-two week high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

