iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Stock Holdings Lifted by Veracity Capital LLC

Veracity Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,966 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 347,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,725,000 after purchasing an additional 15,186 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 18.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 238,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,344,000 after acquiring an additional 37,048 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 220,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,108,000 after acquiring an additional 5,922 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 170,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,643,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 13.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 105,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,790,000 after acquiring an additional 12,238 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IYH opened at $287.93 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $285.55. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 12-month low of $233.01 and a 12-month high of $296.68.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

