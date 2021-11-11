Isiklar Coin (ISIKC) Price Tops $1.21 on Exchanges

Isiklar Coin (CURRENCY:ISIKC) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 11th. In the last week, Isiklar Coin has traded up 68.1% against the dollar. One Isiklar Coin coin can now be bought for about $1.21 or 0.00001863 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Isiklar Coin has a total market capitalization of $4.98 million and approximately $1.09 million worth of Isiklar Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.53 or 0.00053274 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001543 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $147.24 or 0.00227163 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000537 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00011257 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.25 or 0.00091417 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Isiklar Coin Profile

ISIKC is a coin. Isiklar Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,124,805 coins. The official website for Isiklar Coin is www.isikc.io . The official message board for Isiklar Coin is medium.com/@Isikc . Isiklar Coin’s official Twitter account is @IsikC1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ISIKC is an ERC20 ethereum based token. Basically the idea behind ISIKC is a simple customer loyalty program, it is developed on blockchain because of all the pros that the technology gives. It believes that after the ISIKLAR application it can implement this idea worldwide. “

Isiklar Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Isiklar Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Isiklar Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Isiklar Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

