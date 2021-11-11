Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The healthcare company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Isoray had a negative net margin of 33.69% and a negative return on equity of 8.83%.

ISR traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $0.59. 1,020,381 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,306,085. Isoray has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $2.81. The company has a market capitalization of $83.83 million, a PE ratio of -14.77 and a beta of 0.90.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Isoray stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Isoray, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) by 3,364.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,224 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,024 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.05% of Isoray worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 12.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ISR. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Isoray in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1.25 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Isoray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Isoray currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.67.

About Isoray

IsoRay, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of isotope-based medical products and devices. The firm focuses on the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases. Its core product is Cesium-131, a radioisotope for the treatment of malignant tumors.

