Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The healthcare company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Isoray had a negative net margin of 33.69% and a negative return on equity of 8.83%.
ISR traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $0.59. 1,020,381 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,306,085. Isoray has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $2.81. The company has a market capitalization of $83.83 million, a PE ratio of -14.77 and a beta of 0.90.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Isoray stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Isoray, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) by 3,364.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,224 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,024 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.05% of Isoray worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 12.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Isoray
IsoRay, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of isotope-based medical products and devices. The firm focuses on the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases. Its core product is Cesium-131, a radioisotope for the treatment of malignant tumors.
